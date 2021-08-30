The Jets made a trade for an edge rusher on Sunday, but their search for help at the spot in the wake of Carl Lawson‘s ruptured Achilles won’t stop there.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is working out Dion Jordan. Jordan played for Jets head coach Robert Saleh with the 49ers last year.

Jordan had 17 tackles and three sacks in 13 games as a rotational player for the Niners. He entered the league as the third overall pick of the 2013 draft with the Dolphins and has spent time with the Seahawks and Raiders since leaving Miami.

The Jets traded a sixth-round pick to the Texans for Shaq Lawson and we’ll see if Jordan becomes the second former first-round pick to join the defense in the coming days.

Jets working out Dion Jordan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk