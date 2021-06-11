Jets worked out Obi Melifonwu

The Jets worked out defensive back Obi Melifonwu this week, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Melifonwu has remained a free agent since the 49ers cut him April 30.

The Raiders made Melifonwu a second-round choice out of Connecticut in 2017. His only five appearances with the team came his rookie season.

He played two games with the Patriots in 2018, his last game action. Melifonwu spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Melifonwu, 27, has 10 tackles in his career.

