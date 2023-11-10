Jets won't activate Duane Brown this week, won't have Billy Turner Sunday night

The Jets won't be getting tackle Duane Brown back in the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Raiders.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that the team will not activate Brown from injured reserve this week. Brown is recovering from a hip injury and resumed practicing with the team last week.

While Brown won't be returning to action, the Jets will be making a change on the offensive line. Billy Turner started at right tackle last week, but had surgery on an injured finger this week and will not play.

Saleh did not say how the Jets will fill out the offensive line, but they could move Max Mitchell back to right tackle after he started at right guard last weekend. However they line up, they'll need to do a better job in pass protection than they did while allowing eight sacks in last Monday's loss to the Chargers.