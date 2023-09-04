Jets won’t have snap count limits for Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1

The New York Jets will square off against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1, and they’ll have both of their star running backs available. Robert Saleh mentioned on Monday that the Jets won’t have snap counts on Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in Week 1.

Breece Hall won't practice today, per Saleh, who calls it a planned rest day. Hall is expected to play, as is Cook. They won't be on a snap count, per se, but Saleh says they will be prudent with their usage. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 4, 2023

While the Jets won’t have a set amount of snaps that Hall and Cook will receive, Saleh made it clear they’ll be smart about the usage each back gets. Hall is returning from a season-ending knee injury from a season ago and Cook underwent shoulder surgery earlier this offseason before signing with New York.

With Cook recently making his debut in practice with the Jets, both he and Hall have been practicing together ahead of the season opener. Even though Hall will miss Monday’s practice due to a planned rest day, there don’t appear to be any concerns about his status for Week 1.

It remains to be seen how the Jets end up divvying up the touches among Hall and Cook in Week 1, but both backs are expected to be a full-go to begin the season.

