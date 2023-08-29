The Jets won’t have to face Von Miller in Week 1 vs. the Bills

The New York Jets are still working out the kinks along their offensive line ahead of the upcoming season, and they’ll begin the season without having to face one of the league’s best edge rushers. The Buffalo Bills placed Von Miller on the PUP list to begin the season, which means the Jets won’t have to face him in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

With Miller landing on the PUP list, the All-Pro edge rusher will miss a minimum of four weeks. Miller is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his debut season with the Bills in 2022.

Since acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade this offseason, the Jets have been trying to figure out who their starting offensive line will be. Mekhi Becton was recently named the starting right tackle for Week 1, but there have still been inconsistencies in practice and the preseason for the offensive line.

Due to sustaining his torn ACL in the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, Miller only got to play against the Jets once last season. In that lone outing in Week 9, the two-time Super Bowl champion tallied two combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, and a forced fumble.

While the Jets could face Miller in Week 11 of the upcoming season, they’ll avoid having him chasing Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

