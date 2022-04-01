Jets Wire’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Free agency shapes Gang Green’s plans

Free agency is well underway and the 2022 NFL draft is inching closer, making now an ideal time to take a closer look at what Joe Douglas and the Jets could do when they are on the clock later this month.

The Jets are in a prime position to enjoy a successful first round of the draft with the fourth and 10th picks in their possession. New York has holes to fill on both sides of the ball and Douglas could go in a bunch of different directions with those selections. Douglas also has multiple second-round picks at his disposal thanks to the Sam Darnold trade.

With that said, let’s take a look at who we think the Jets will take in April’s draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

It looks like the Jets are going to pick a pass rusher at No. 4, but this mock draft has Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux off the board before New York goes on the clock. Is Georgia’s Travon Walker really worth a top-five pick? The jury is still out on that. Gardner, however, gives the Jets an instant upgrade at cornerback. He’s an ideal fit in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense with his length and strength in zone coverage.

Any potential issue with drafting Gardner in the top-five stems from the signing of D.J. Reed in free agency and Bryce Hall’s presence. New York has two outside cornerbacks who can hold their own as starters, but Gardner has the chance to be special at the next level. That keeps him very much in play at No. 4 — especially considering that Robert Saleh is well aware of what a potentially elite big outside corner can do for a defense.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Not liking Walker at No. 4 doesn’t mean he’s not worthy of being drafted at No. 10 if he’s still on the board — which he is in this mock. Walker’s production in his final season at Georgia — 37 tackles and six sacks — doesn’t jump off the page. He has helped himself tremendously during the pre-draft process, though, showcasing impressive athleticism at his size and working his way up draft boards. Walker fits as a 4-3 edge rusher in Ulbrich’s scheme.

Round 2, Pick 35: Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

Moore was quietly one of the most productive wide receivers in college football in 2021, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. He might not be the biggest receiver at just 5-foot-10, but Moore is flat-out dynamic with the ball in his hands. He is also a good route runner, which will appeal to Mike LaFleur. Georgia’s George Pickens is intriguing in this slot as a 6-foot-3 wideout with a high ceiling, but it’s hard to ignore Moore’s skillset and production during his final season at Western Michigan.

Round 2, Pick 38 (via CAR): Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

Chenal was dominant in the middle of Wisconsin’s defense in 2021 and is more than capable of playing as a three-down linebacker at the next level. Chenal is a run stopper, but he’s surprisingly solid in coverage for a linebacker that checks in at nearly 260 pounds. Chenal will never be much of a sideline to sideline threat at his size, but that is fine. He has a nose for the football and would instantly bolster New York’s linebacker core.

Round 3, Pick 69: Illinois S Kerby Joseph

Joseph was an All-Big Ten performer in 2021 with 57 tackles and five interceptions. Jordan Whitehead is now entrenched as a starter at safety for the Jets, but there is still a spot to be won in a competition with Lamarcus Joyner, Elijah Riley and possibly Jason Pinnock. Even if Joseph were to begin his career as a backup, Joyner is an aging veteran and Riley is still relatively unproven. Joseph would boost New York’s safety depth and has the potential to start down the road.

Round 4, Pick 111 (via CAR): Arizona State OL Dohnovan West

Connor McGovern’s contract is up at the end of next season and Douglas is always searching for ways to upgrade the Jets’ offensive line depth. West can play center and guard, making him a versatile piece New York can plug in at a multitude of positions — similar to Dan Feeney, who will also be a free agent next offseason.

Round 4, Pick 117 (via MIN): Nevada WR Romeo Doubs

This is the point of the draft when most general managers start to go after the best players available in search of a hidden gem. Doubs has the potential to be that kind of a player at the next level. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and has proven that he can separate from defensive backs down the field. The Jets don’t have many big receivers other than Denzel Mims, who has clearly fallen out of favor. Doubs could fill a niche role in New York’s offense.

Round 5, Pick 146: UCLA DL Otito Ogbonnia

It’s a bit crowded on the Jets’ defensive line, but their interior depth isn’t anything special. Sheldon Rankins returning in 2022 is good news. However, the recent signing of Solomon Thomas doesn’t do much to move the needle. Nathan Shepherd is a middling player at this point in his career and Jonathan Marshall’s rookie season didn’t scream future contributor. Ogbonnia is worth a chance at this point in the draft after his best season at UCLA.

Round 5, Pick 163: Georgia Tech LB/S Juanyeh Thomas

Thomas profiles as a hybrid linebacker/safety, similar to how Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood were viewed coming out of college. Athletic linebackers with coverage ability have a place in the Jets’ defense. Nasirildeen and Sherwood didn’t exactly stake their claim to a starting spot in 2021, which could leave the door open for New York to end the draft by landing a player of their ilk to compete for the job.

