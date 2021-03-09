Jets Wire’s 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Dealing Sam Darnold

With the draft inching closer by the day, we at the Jets Wire have a new mock out. This projection focuses strictly on the Jets and what they could do in the first round.

The direction New York goes on the first day of the 2021 NFL draft ultimately depends on the future of Sam Darnold. This projection comes with the belief that the Jets are ready to move on from Darnold, as New York sends the 23-year-old signal-caller packing in order to pick up an extra pick in the first round.

In this mock draft, the Jets add their potential quarterback of the future — emphasis on potential — an offensive tackle to protect him, and one of the most productive college running backs in recent history. Let’s take a look at who we think the Jets could take with their first-round picks in Jets Wire’s third mock.

Round 1, Pick No. 2: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

Zach Wilson to the Jets has become an increasingly popular pairing. Wilson demonstrates the attributes that New York will be searching for as it looks for a quarterback of the future, and he’s someone who meshes well with Mike LaFleur’s offense. The BYU product is an excellent athlete with tremendous arm strength, pinpoint accuracy and the ability to thrive in play-action. The only blemish on Wilson’s candidacy as a top quarterback prospect is his durability due to his smaller stature; he’s listed at a generous 6-foot-3. Wilson has also undergone surgery on his right throwing hand and shoulder. The Jets can’t go wrong with any combination of Wilson or Justin Fields here. It all depends on who Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh think will be the best fit in LaFleur's west coast scheme.

Round 1, Pick 20 (via CHI): OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

Sam Darnold isn't worth a first-rounder on his own, but if the Jets threw in a sweetener or two, such as their extra third-round pick and a late-round selection, it could be enough to pry the 20th pick away from the quarterback-needy Bears. If Chicago bites on New York's offer, the Jets are left with an ideal option to protect Wilson in USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker. Yes, New York selected Mekhi Becton in the first round of last year's draft and George Fant was solid throughout 2020, but drafting Vera-Tucker could give the Jets their two starting tackles for the next decade. Say what you want about the need to surround Wilson with skill-position weapons, but none of those players will be able to make an impact if Wilson can't stand comfortably in the pocket. Vera-Tucker is a safe bet to keep New York's young quarterback upright for years to come.

Round 1, Pick 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

You could argue that Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney should be the pick here to give Wilson a potentially dynamic weapon out wide. You could also argue that there is not much value in drafting a running back in the first round. You can't argue what Travis Etienne would bring to a Jets running back room that is lacking a bell-cow, though. Etienne was nearly as critical to the success of Clemson's offense as Trevor Lawrence and played a major role in its ability to knock off Alabama for a national title in 2018. He is a proven workhorse and big-play threat, which makes him one of two running backs worth drafting in the first round this year (the other being Najee Harris). Going wide receiver at No. 23 wouldn't be a bad move by the Jets, but the position is deep once again in this year's draft. New York could select one early in the middle rounds after addressing the position in free agency and land Etienne, who would fit perfectly in LaFleur's offense.

