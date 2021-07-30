Jets’ new wide-zone blocking scheme has Connor McGovern ‘fired up’

Connor McGovern’s first season with the Jets did not go as planned, but New York’s veteran center is excited to line up in an offensive scheme that might help his unit boost its production in 2021.

Mike LaFleur and John Benton’s arrival in the Big Apple marked a change in blocking philosophy. The Jets will run an outside zone blocking scheme in 2021, placing an emphasis on the offensive line’s ability to block zones and spaces on the field instead of a specific defender.

New York’s offensive line was not built to run a wide-zone scheme under Adam Gase, as his system was predicated on man-to-man blocking assignments. The Jets still have some holdovers who were brought in for that specific offense, but McGovern does not foresee that being an issue in 2021.

He feels Gang Green’s current crop of linemen — himself included — have the versatility necessary to thrive under the new circumstances.

“This offensive line is definitely built for the outside zone run game,” McGovern said Thursday. “We have a bunch of athletic dudes out there. That’s the family tree that this offense comes from. For me especially, that’s what I like. That’s kind of been my bread and butter and what fits my strengths is wide zone, so I’m definitely fired up about it.”

McGovern’s assessment of the Jets’ offensive line and the group’s overall athleticism is an accurate one. Mekhi Becton is relatively light on his feet for someone with a mammoth frame, while Alijah Vera-Tucker brings the athleticism of a tackle to his left guard position. Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten have both had success as pulling guards in the past and can translate that into success blocking in a zone system. George Fant and Morgan Moses both have skill sets to operate efficiently in a wide zone.

Then there’s McGovern, who played in a wide-zone blocking scheme with the Broncos.

The Jets have placed an emphasis on establishing the run in the early days of training camp. Pounding away on the ground is the key to a successful west coast offense and it is pertinent that New York’s offensive line picks up its new zone blocking assignments before the beginning of the regular season.

With a veteran of the scheme in McGovern leading the charge, there is a good chance the Jets quickly take to their new style of blocking and consistently open up enough holes for the likes of Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

