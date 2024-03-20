Jets wide receiver Mike Williams says he'll be ready for Week 1 following ACL surgery

The Jets upgraded their offense in a big way this week, signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams to give Aaron Rodgers another big-time weapon.

Williams has proven himself as a playmaker during his six NFL seasons, but the big question mark for Rodgers’ new big target – he’s listed at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds – is his health.

Williams tore his left ACL in Week 3 last September, and while a torn ACL is certainly a scary injury, the newest Jet said on Wednesday that he expects to be ready for Week 1.

“About 4.5 months out, right on schedule,” Williams said at his introductory news conference. “Everything is looking good.”

When asked if he’ll be ready for Week 1, Williams’ answer was short and sweet.

“Yeah.”

Williams, a Clemson product and former first-round draft pick, reportedly had visits lined up with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers after his visit to Florham Park, but the Jets didn’t let him leave the building without a contract.

Williams, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, said he had some “great meetings” with Jets coaches and personnel, and the opportunity to play with Rodgers and Garrett Wilson helped make Gang Green a clear choice.

“I just felt like it was a great fit for me,” Williams said. “Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett kind of reminds me of playing with Keenan [Allen] a little bit. Similar style players, great route runners, and I feel like we can complement each other in that area. Running game is pretty good, defense is elite, so I just feel like we have a pretty good opportunity ahead of us.”

While it’s unclear how healthy the Jets’ new wideout will be at the start of training camp, Williams says he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. And with 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns under his belt, he’s certain to add a new dimension to the Jets offense come the start of the 2024 regular season.

“I feel like I’ve got a great opportunity ahead of me,” Williams said, “so I’m just looking forward to it.”