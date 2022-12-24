New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL gambling policy

The news for the New York Jets continues to be bad.

A day after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key game, the Jets learned wide receivers coach Miles Austin is being suspended for at least a year for violating the NFL gambling policy.

The league said Austin is appealing the ban:

“The league will have no further comment until that appeal has been resolved,” the NFL’s statement said.

Austin, 38, is in his second season with the Jets. He played in college at Monmouth and spent 10 years in the NFL with the Cowboys, Browns, and Eagles.

He became a coach in 2019 with the 49ers and joined the Jets with head coach Robert Saleh in 2021.

Austin’s attorney said his client did not wager on NFL games.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Austin’s attorney, Bill Deni, said in a statement. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

