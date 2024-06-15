Jets were called twice by Rams for possible first-round trade during April’s draft

During the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Jets traded the No. 10 overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings, moving down one spot to No. 11. The Vikings would select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy while the Jets took Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Before the Jets traded with the Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams came calling and tried getting the No. 10 pick for themselves, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The Rams offered their first and second-round picks, Nos. 19 and 52 overall, to the Jets for No. 10 in an attempt to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Even after the Jets dealt with the Vikings, the Rams made one more attempt to trade up to get Bowers. This time, they offered Nos. 19, 52 and 99 for Nos. 11 and 185. The Jets didn’t budge, staying at No. 11 and taking Fashanu. Bowers would be selected two picks later by the Las Vegas Raiders while the Rams landed Florida State edge Jared Verse at No. 19.

More to this: After the #Jets traded down one spot with the #Vikings, the #Rams got back on the phone with the Jets and offered their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round picks to move up to No. 11, along with a 6th rounder. The Jets still wouldn't budge. The Rams' target was, in fact,… https://t.co/tp4dH9eorg pic.twitter.com/E3fZ333nmx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2024

Things could have been interesting and you wonder what the draft would have looked like for the Jets if they had made those trades with the Rams. Could they have taken Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton at 19? Ultimately, they were very high on Fashanu and were not ready to pass him up.

