Jets were among teams to vote against Thursday night flex scheduling

The owners approved a modified version of flexible scheduling for Thursday Night Football in 2023 by a 24-8 vote, meaning the owners got just enough votes needed for the resolution to pass.

The Jets were among the eight teams that did not vote in favor of the resolution. Also voting against were the Giants (John Mara was one of the biggest proponents against it), Packers, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Bengals and Steelers.

So as a result, a maximum of two games from Weeks 13-17 can be flexed into Thursday night. That also means the Jets at Browns Week 17 Thursday night game can be flexed out of the spot. We will know by the end of November.

