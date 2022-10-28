Jets Week 8 Thursday injury report: Corey Davis starting to look unlikely for Sunday

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis missed another day of practice Thursday as he continues to deal with the knee injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Broncos. It’s looking more possible he will sit out Week 8 against the Patriots to give him more time to heal.

If Davis cannot go, it would mean more opportunities for both Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, as both would likely be active for the first time together this season. Especially for Moore, who is hoping to be more involved in the offense after his trade request last week and being held out of Sunday’s game in Denver.

Davis was the only Jet on the active roster to miss practice Thursday. DE John Franklin-Myers did not practice Wednesday with an illness but he returned to full practice Thursday. LB Quincy Williams (ankle) was also upgraded to a full participant. Williams has been starting the week limited and eventually working up to full since his ankle injury, so this is nothing new for him.

Duane Brown (shoulder), Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and Jermaine Johnson (ankle) were all limited for the second day in a row. Typical for Brown while Johnson seems to be trending towards playing for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 5. Davis will held out of Week 7 after being questionable with his hamstring injury.

The Patriots’ injury report for Thursday was exactly the same as it was on Wednesday. OL David Andrews (concussion), DL Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Duggar (ankle) all missed practice again Thursday for the second day in a row.

The Patriots that were limited: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), WR Kendrick Bourne (toe), CB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OG Mike Onwenu (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring) and OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder).

