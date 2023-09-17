Jets Week 2 gameday roster vs. Cowboys
With the inactives announced, the Jets have their gameday roster set for their Week 2 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Zach Wilson is back as the starting quarterback following the Achilles tear for Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle, whom the Jets signed to the active roster Saturday, will be his backup. Here’s your gameday roster for Week 2.
Quarterback
Running Back
Michael Carter
Nick Bawden (FB)
Israel Abanikanda is inactive.
Wide Receiver
Jason Brownlee is inactive.
Tight End
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge: Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff
Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, Solomon Thomas
Will McDonald is inactive.
Linebacker
Sam Eguavoen (elevated from practice squad)
Zaire Barnes is inactive.
Cornerback
Safety
Tony Adams
Specialists
K Austin Seibert (elevated from practice squad)
LS Thomas Hennessy
Greg Zuerlein is inactive.