Jets Week 2 gameday roster vs. Cowboys

With the inactives announced, the Jets have their gameday roster set for their Week 2 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Zach Wilson is back as the starting quarterback following the Achilles tear for Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle, whom the Jets signed to the active roster Saturday, will be his backup. Here’s your gameday roster for Week 2.

Quarterback

Running Back

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Israel Abanikanda is inactive.

Wide Receiver

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Brownlee is inactive.

Tight End

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Will McDonald is inactive.

Linebacker

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Zaire Barnes is inactive.

Cornerback

Safety

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Specialists

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

K Austin Seibert (elevated from practice squad)

P Thomas Morstead

LS Thomas Hennessy

Greg Zuerlein is inactive.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire