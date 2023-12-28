Jets Week 17 inactives: Allen Lazard out with illness

The Jets announced their Week 17 inactives against the Cleveland Browns. Three were already known earlier this week: quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson plus tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Rodgers is out with the Achilles injury while Wilson and Ruckert both have concussions. Trevor Siemian will start with Brett Rypien as the backup.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also ruled inactive. He was dealing with an illness.

The rest of the players inactive Thursday include cornerback Bruce Hall, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Carl Lawson.

On the other side, big injury news for Cleveland as wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play with a heel injury. It seemed like he was going to play, but like Tyreek Hill two weeks ago, Cooper ends up being a late scratch. Former Jet Elijah Moore could see more targets as a result.

The Browns inactives:

WR Amari Cooper

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

K Dustin Hopkins

P Corey Bojorquez

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

C Luke Wypler

DE Sam Kamara

