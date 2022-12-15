Jets Week 15 Thursday Report: Mike White limited again, Quinnen Williams out again

After saying there was “no doubt” he would play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) was limited in practice for the second day in a row.

White told reporters earlier in the day that he was going through “general soreness” but feels he is good to go for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams missed another day of practice with a calf injury, putting further doubt into his availability for Week 15.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich expressed confidence in his team’s “tremendous depth” at the position, but said Williams is “impossible to replace” and is playing at an “elite level.”

Quinnen Williams is “impossible to replace” because he’s playing at an “elite level,” per DC Jeff Ulbrich — but he says they have “tremendous depth.” Williams (calf) is a question mark. #Jets pic.twitter.com/ZQXa4dLrkz — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 15, 2022

Wide receiver Corey Davis remains in concussion protocol and remains out. Brandin Echols (quad) remains listed on the report, but it was already known at the beginning of the week that he will not play Sunday.

Along with White, Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) were limited for the second day in a row. John Franklin-Myers returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness and defensive end Micheal Clemons (knee) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Here’s the Jets injury report for today: Mike White still limited but confident he’ll play Sunday. Quinnen Williams (calf) still a big question mark after missing the first two practices of the week. pic.twitter.com/slKr03ZbOW — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) December 15, 2022

