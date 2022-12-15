Jets’ Wednesday Week 15 report: Mike White limited, Quinnen Williams 50/50

The New York Jets are back on the practice field in preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

As was expected, quarterback Mike White began the week as a limited participant in practice with the rib injury suffered against the Bills in Week 14.

The Jets are still preparing as if White will start Sunday. As we learned Wednesday, Zach Wilson is now the backup to White after being elevated to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The other big name we’re watching is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who injured his calf on Sunday. Williams missed practice Wednesday and is still considered 50/50 at best for Sunday.

Wide receiver Corey Davis remains in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. The Jets are still hopeful he’ll be available.

Three other Jets did not practice Wednesday: cornerback Brandin Echols (who was already ruled out for Week 15 with a quad injury), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (illness) and safety Will Parks (non-injury related).

Duane Brown (shoulder), defensive end Micheal Clemons (knee) and offensive tackle George Fant (knee) were all limited Wednesday.

