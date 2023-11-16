Jets Wednesday injury report: Practice window opened for Kenny Yeboah

The Jets returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s key divisional game against the Buffalo Bills. One note from Wednesday is that the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Kenny Yeboah, who had been on injured reserve all season with a hamstring injury.

Yeboah was a full participant in practice Wednesday. When he returns, he could help on special teams with the Jets still having Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert available.

Sam Eguavoen (hip), Chazz Surratt (ankle) and Billy Turner (finger) all missed practice. Garrett Wilson popped up as a limited participant with an elbow injury.

Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday for the Jets.

LB Sam Eguavoen

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Did not practice – hip

LB Chazz Surratt

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Did not practice – ankle

OL Billy Turner

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice – finger

OT Mekhi Becton

Elsa/Getty Images

Limited – knee

DL Will McDonald

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Limited – ankle

WR Garrett Wilson

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Limited – elbow

OT Duane Brown

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Full – hip

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Full – knee

LB Quincy Williams

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Full – knee

TE Kenny Yeboah

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Full – hamstring

Full injury report

#Jets injury report: Garrett Wilson shows up with an elbow injury, sustained on Sunday night. Maybe don’t let him throw the ball this week. Brown’s 21-day window goes until Thanksgiving. I’d expect the same OL as last week. pic.twitter.com/yyyvuP45z2 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire