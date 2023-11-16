Jets Wednesday injury report: Practice window opened for Kenny Yeboah
The Jets returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s key divisional game against the Buffalo Bills. One note from Wednesday is that the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Kenny Yeboah, who had been on injured reserve all season with a hamstring injury.
Yeboah was a full participant in practice Wednesday. When he returns, he could help on special teams with the Jets still having Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert available.
Sam Eguavoen (hip), Chazz Surratt (ankle) and Billy Turner (finger) all missed practice. Garrett Wilson popped up as a limited participant with an elbow injury.
Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday for the Jets.
LB Sam Eguavoen
Did not practice – hip
LB Chazz Surratt
Did not practice – ankle
OL Billy Turner
Did not practice – finger
OT Mekhi Becton
Limited – knee
DL Will McDonald
Limited – ankle
WR Garrett Wilson
Limited – elbow
OT Duane Brown
Full – hip
DL John Franklin-Myers
Full – knee
LB Quincy Williams
Full – knee
TE Kenny Yeboah
Full – hamstring
#Jets injury report: Garrett Wilson shows up with an elbow injury, sustained on Sunday night. Maybe don’t let him throw the ball this week. Brown’s 21-day window goes until Thanksgiving. I’d expect the same OL as last week. pic.twitter.com/yyyvuP45z2
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 15, 2023