Jets Wednesday injury report: Corey Davis returns to practice, Sauce Gardner limited but should be good for Sunday

Two players returned to practice this week for the Jets as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice, his first practice since suffering the knee injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) is also back. The Jets opened up his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. Fant has been out since injuring his knee in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two players missed Wednesday’s practice: DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and TE Kenny Yeboah (calf). Head coach Robert Saleh said it’s “not looking good for this week” regarding Rankins and said “we’ll see how the week goes, day-to-day” on Yeboah.

One notable player who was limited Wednesday was cornerback Sauce Gardner. Saleh said Gardner is dealing with a calf and will be limited but that “we’re not worried about the game.”

Also limited Wednesday were OT Duane Brown (shoulder), OG Nate Herbig (shin) and LB Quincy Williams (ankle).

Brown will have his normal week, Saleh said. And the team feels good about Herbig’s chances of playing Sunday after he was active but did not start against the Patriots.

For the Bears, the big story is the shoulder of quarterback Justin Fields, who has a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments” according to Fields. “Basically an AC joint,” he said.

Fields was limited in practice. DB Jaquan Brisker, DB Kyler Gordon and LB Sterling Weatherford are all dealing with concussions. Brisker and Gordon would be key losses for the Bears defense if they can’t go, so that will be worth monitoring.

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and OL Teven Jenkins (hip) were listed as full participants.

