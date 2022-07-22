The Jets are the latest NFL team to introduce alternate helmets for the 2022 season.

The team unveiled a black helmet that they will pair with black uniforms for three games this year. They will wear them against the Patriots on October 30, the Bears on November 27, and the Jaguars on December 22.

It’s the first time the Jets will sport black helmets. The NFL barred alternate-color helmets for many years before a rule change allowed teams to use them for the 2022 season.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” wide receiver Elijah Moore said in a release from the team. “Definitely honored to rock out in those.”

Former Jets tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson will enter the team’s Ring of Honor on October 30 with former cornerback Darrelle Revis joining him on November 27. The December game is a Thursday night contest.

Jets will wear black helmets three times in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk