Jets wary of Wink Martindale’s Giants defense: Menu ‘like the Cheesecake Factory’

The New York Giants and New York Jets meet every four years, making the rivalry more interesting because teams can change quite a bit in that amount of time. This year’s matchup is a prime example of how things change.

The Giants will start Tyrod Taylor rather than Daniel Jones. The Jets will start Zach Wilson in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, but neither of them was part of the Jets team during the last meeting. Both teams have front office changes and entirely new coaching staffs.

For the Jets, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett are focused on preparing for Wink Martindale’s defense.

“They’re playing at a high level, the windows are tight, they’re putting pressure on the quarterback, good in the run game,” Saleh told reporters this week.

Hackett agreed.

“They just do a whole bunch of stuff. They have a large menu, like the Cheesecake Factory,” he said.

Even Wilson chimed in on the rivalry

“It’s kind of one of those things you feel like as well as the coaches are preparing you and as well as you feel like you know it, it’s like we’ll see on gameday. You got to be able to handle it and do it out there,” he said.

While the Jets are highly focused on the Giants’ defense, it does not mean they aren’t preparing for the Giants’ offense. But focusing on the defense as the Giants’ point of strength is a decent strategy. Now the Big Blue offense has to take advantage of it and surprise them with something they weren’t expecting.

The Jets defeated the Giants during their preseason meeting and have won the last two regular-season meetings between these two teams. The Giants will look to get their third win of the season and increase their 8-6 overall record against their cross-town rivals.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire