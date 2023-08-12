Jets have warranted Super Bowl aspirations as long as OT situation is resolved

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) reacts with defensive tackle Bruce Hector (69) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) after making a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are that good. They are. Let yourself believe because it’s true.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t lost a step. He might be as good as he’s ever been. He’s surrounded by talent at every level like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Mecole Hardman and others. His greatest weapon might actually be his defense, though.

The Jets showed what their line can do in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win against the Carolina Panthers, and that was without Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson. Oh, and they marry that front with a DJ Reed, Sauce Gardner-led secondary.

All of this is why the Jets rightfully have their eyes set on the Super Bowl. For the first time in far, far too long you see the path there.

… assuming they figure out their offensive tackle situation.

The Philadelphia Eagles might be the only team in the NFL absent a notable weak link. The Jets, though, are up there. There are some depth concerns, sure. That’s what happens when you get virtually nothing from your 2019, 2020 and 2021 drafts. But their starters are legitimately as good as any across the NFL.

Their one major blemish is at the two bookends of the offensive line. It’s becoming more and more obvious each week.

Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have manned the left and right jobs, respectively, throughout this summer. The problem is that both have struggled mightily. Turner doesn’t look capable of protecting Rodgers’ blind side while Mitchell might not be 100 percent back from the time missed last year with blood clots.

The duo was better against the Panthers, but much of that had to do with the fact Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett made it a priority to get the ball out of Zach Wilson’s hands (starting in place of Rodgers) quick. Just twice, with the starting offensive line, did Wilson hold the ball longer than 2.5 seconds, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Not once did the starting line face a blitz. The Panthers also sat their two best pass rushers (Justin Houston, Brian Burns).

Attend any practice and it’s hard not to shutter at the thought of that quality of play bleeding into the regular season.

Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in camp that he hoped to have his starting five linemen picked after this Panthers game. It’s hard to believe that will be the case. Duane Brown, the presumed left tackle, is still on the PUP list. The struggles at right tackle have the Jets flirting with moving Alijah Vera-Tucker out there. That would likely lead to Wes Schweitzer starting at guard. Brown, Laken Tomlinson (left guard) and Connor McGovern (center) are the only players who seem to have their starting positions set.

GM Joe Douglas stressed the importance of the offensive line, and his dedication to making it a strength of this team, at his introductory press conference. That’s what makes the current state of the group so surprising. Draft picks like Mekhi Becton haven’t panned out. He doesn’t even seem in consideration to start. Free agent signings like Greg Van Roten didn’t work. There were players like Jack Conklin (Browns) and Brandon Scherff (Jaguars) the Jets chose not to target who are now staples on their respective teams.

The Jets have some time to figure this out, as Saleh said this week. But there’s clearly a newfound sense of urgency and you understand why. Rodgers has spent the majority of this training camp eradicating any fear Father Time caught up to him. About the only thing that can slow the former four-time MVP is if consistent pressure has him spending his Sundays lying on his back.

In a perfect world, Brown returns this week, Mitchell or Turner step up, and the Jets move forward with the five they envisioned when camp began. But Brown’s continued time on the PUP list and the other two’s struggles have the team searching for answers to a question that might not be answerable.

Starting-caliber tackles aren’t found on the waiver wire. Their value to a team is why they’re seldom made available via trade.

The Jets, in all likelihood, are stuck figuring out how to make it work with what they have.

And it’s imperative that they do.