Jets warn Crowell over 'toilet paper' celebration

Los Angeles (AFP) - New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has reprimanded running back Isaiah Crowell over his controversial "toilet paper" touchdown celebration against Cleveland, vowing the "inexcusable" end zone routine will never be seen again.

Former Cleveland running back Crowell raised eyebrows during Thursday's 21-17 defeat to the Browns after scoring the second of his two touchdowns to help give the visitors a 14-0 lead.

The 25-year-old celebrated his second touchdown by theatrically taking the ball and wiping it on his backside several times before hurling it into the stands.

Jets head coach Bowles later condemned the routine, which was penalised with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag.

"That was inexcusable," Bowles told reporters. "We addressed it. It will never happen again."

Crowell later insisted the celebration was a "spur of the moment" move and not intended as a shot at fans of his former club.

"I didn't think about the touchdown celebration before the game," Crowell said. "It was just the spur of the moment, but I need to control myself. I don't think it had to do with the stadium I was at, I just feel like it was spur of the moment."

Crowell later said he would accept any fine he is likely to receive from the NFL.

"You have to play the game with passion and that is the way I play," Crowell said.

"I did it so I have to accept whatever punishment comes with the celebration. I know that I can't put my teammates in that position."

Crowell's two touchdowns against the Browns ultimately proved in vain, with Cleveland coming back from a 14-0 deficit to score their first win in nearly two years.