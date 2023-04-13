Jets waiving punter Braden Mann

New York Jets punter Braden Mann (7) during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are moving on from 2020 sixth-round pick Braden Mann.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are waiving the 25-year-old punter after unsuccessfully trying to trade him.

The writing was on the wall that Mann's time with the team was coming to an end after the Jets signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead to a one-year deal last week.

Morstead spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, but previously punted in seven games with the Jets, averaging 43.0 net yards per punt.

Mann's tenure with the Jets comes to an end after three seasons. He averaged 39.5 net yards per punt.