Jets waived/injured quarterback Chris Streveler

The darling of last season’s preseason for the Jets, Chris Streveler, has been waived with an injury designation, per Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press.

The #Jets announced they have waived QB Chris Streveler – the comeback kid of last preseason. Streveler is dealing with an injured thumb. Happened when his hand hit a helmet of a Browns player last Thurs night. Robert Saleh didn’t think Monday that anything was broken, though. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 7, 2023

Similar to linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall, the move means Streveler will be placed on waivers. If he clears waivers, he reverts to the Jets’ injured reserve list.

Streveler worked as the No. 4 quarterback last season behind Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. He led two comeback victories during the preseason and also saw game time in the Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets will have three quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Wilson, Tim Boyle — heading forward. They could always sign another for the reminder of camp as well.

