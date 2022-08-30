Jets waive TE Trevon Wesco

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevon Wesco
    Trevon Wesco
    American football tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Quinnen Williams
    Quinnen Williams
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

One more Mike Maccagnan draft pick has been let go by Joe Douglas and the Jets. The Jets have waived TE Trevon Wesco.

As noted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the only remaining draft picks from 2015-2019 left on the Jets are DTs Quinnen Williams and Nathan Shepherd.

With the Jets also releasing Kenny Yeboah, the Jets, for now, look like they will roll with four tight ends: C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Lawrence Cager and rookie Jeremy Ruckert.

Wesco was a tight end/fullback hybrid out of West Virginia, drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He played in 40 games for the Jets over three seasons, catching six passes for 87 yards.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories