Jets waive Sharif Finch

The Jets have made a corresponding move for the signing of defensive lineman Ronald Blair.

New York has waived lineman Sharif Finch.

Finch appeared in three games for New York last season, playing 41 snaps on special teams.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018 and played 15 games for the club that year. He then played eight games — with three starts — for Tennessee in 2019.

In 26 career games, Finch has 3.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and six tackles for loss.

