Jets waive RB Zonovan Knight

We got our answer on which running back would be squeezed out for the Jets following the signing of Dalvin Cook. That will be Zonovan Knight. The second-year back was waived by the Jets as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Jets are releasing Zonovan "Bam" Knight, source said. He received some interest on the trade front, which could indicate a claim on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

The Jets have a room full of running backs including Cook, Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda. The first three were locks and the Jets weren’t giving up already on Abanikanda. That left Knight squarely on the roster bubble and he wound up on the wrong side of the bubble.

The Jets could potentially bring back Knight back on the practice squad but he’s also a candidate to be claimed off waivers and join another team.

Knight played in seven games last season and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries. He was the third-leading rusher last season for the Jets behind Hall (463) and Carter (402).

