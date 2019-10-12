Jets waive QB Falk to make room for LB Copeland FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs for a touchdown as New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Copeland is suing a company that sold a supplement he says was contaminated with a banned substance that didn't appear on the product's label. Copeland practiced Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, for the first time this season after being suspended by the NFL for the first four regular-season games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Copeland says he failed the test on April 15, and the NFL announced his suspension on Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Jets have waived quarterback Luke Falk to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play Sunday against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis. Falk went 47 of 73 for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games with a 62.4 quarterback rating.

The Jets (0-4) have struggled in Darnold's absence, ranking last in the NFL in total offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

David Fales will serve as Darnold's backup this week. The Jets also have Mike White on the practice squad.

Falk made his Jets debut in Week 2, when he entered the game against Cleveland for an injured Trevor Siemian - who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Falk then started the next two games - losses at New England and Philadelphia.

Copeland was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. He has denied knowingly using a banned substance and said this week he will sue the supplement company for selling a product that was ''contaminated'' with an ingredient that wasn't listed on the label. Copeland should boost the Jets' pass rush after a career-high five sacks last season.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL