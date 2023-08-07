Jets waive QB Chris Streveler

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) warms up at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets announced a bit of a surprising roster move on Monday afternoon, waiving quarterback Chris Streveler.

The 28-year-old Streveler, who played collegiately at Minnesota and South Dakota, signed with the Jets last summer. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he stuck around as a member of Gang Green’s practice squad.

But Streveler injured his thumb on his right throwing hand in last Thursday’s Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns and has not been able to practice since.

With the Jets enduring some growing pains at the quarterback position last season, Streveler ended up replacing Zach Wilson in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. He completed 10 of his 15 passes for 90 yards that night, his only pass attempts in a Jets uniform.



The Jets have not announced a corresponding roster move.

As far as the QB position goes, the Jets still have Aaron Rodgers, Wilson, and Tim Boyle on the roster.