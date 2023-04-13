Jets waive punter Braden Mann

In a move that will surprise absolutely no one, the Jets will waive punter Braden Mann, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets will waive P Braden Mann after attempting to trade him, per source. Now instead of trading for him, any team will have ability to claim him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2023

The Jets officially announced the move Thursday.

The #Jets have released P Braden Mann. — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) April 13, 2023

The Jets signed Thomas Morstead to be their new punter back in March. Schefter reports the Jets tried trading Mann, but unsurprisingly, there were no takers for him, so the Jets will simply move on from him, especially after guaranteeing $1.1 million to Morstead.

Mann was a 6th-round pick for the Jets in 2020, but struggled for the most part. At best, he was average to below average. He ranked 17th in yards per punt in 2022 at 46.9 yards.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire