Jets waive Marcell Harris

The New York Jets have waived linebacker Marcell Harris, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Harris appeared in all ten games for the Jets this season, mostly on special teams and making sporadic appearances on defense.

He totaled ten tackles in 59 defensive snaps and two tackles in 163 special teams snaps.

The Jets have Jamien Sherwood behind the trio of C.J. Mosley, Kwon Alexander and Quincy Williams on the active roster and also still have Hamseh Nasirildeen and Chazz Surratt on the practice squad.

