Jets waive K Kaare Vedvik after disastrous game in Bills loss, sign former Greg Zuerlein fill-in

Kaare Vedvik’s debut with the New York Jets on Sunday was disastrous, complete with two missed kicks in a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Now he’s out of a job.

The Jets waived Vedvik and signed Sam Ficken to replace him after auditioning five kickers Tuesday morning. The Jets announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Ficken’s limited NFL experience

Ficken’s only NFL experience is filling in for injured Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein in 2017 and 2018. He hit 3-of-6 field goal attempts and 14-of-15 extra point attempts over four games. His longest make was 34 yards.

The Green Bay Packers signed Ficken to their preseason roster, but cut him in favor of veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

Vedvik fizzles after hot start to preseason

Vedvik was coveted by teams in need of kicking help after impressing as Justin Tucker’s preseason backup with the Baltimore Ravens. After hitting all four of his kicks in a preseason game that included with a 55-yarder, the Minnesota Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to acquire Vedvik.

Vedvik struggled in Minnesota, hitting 1-of-4 preseason field goal attempts, prompting the Vikings to cut him. The Jets picked him up off waivers ahead of their season opener.

Vedvik hit an extra point off the left upright early in Sunday’s loss before missing a 45-yard field goal attempt later in the game. Coach Adam Gase didn’t give him another chance, opting for a two-point conversion attempt on the Jets’ next touchdown.

Jets’ kicking woes

Ficken is the fourth kicker on the Jets roster since the beginning of training camp. The team let Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers leave for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency after failing to reach an agreement in contract negotiations.

They have since signed Chandler Catanzaro, Taylor Bertolet, Vedvik and now Ficken.

