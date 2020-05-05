Jets waive four players

The Jets have not confirmed the signing of running back Frank Gore yet, but they did announce several other roster moves on Tuesday.

They confirmed that wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy have been placed on the reserve physically unable to perform list in moves that will bar them from playing for the Jets this season. They also waived four players to open up more roster spots.

Defensive end Charles Tapper, running back Jalin Moore, cornerback Kyron Brown and wide receiver Keon Hatcher were the players who got pink slips on Tuesday.

Brown was the only player in that group who saw regular season action for the Jets. He had five tackles in three appearances during the 2019 season.

Hatcher played three games with the Raiders in 2018, Tapper played two games for the Cowboys in 2017 and Moore went on the non-football injury list after signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent last year.

