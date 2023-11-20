Jets waive DL Tanzel Smart

The Jets waived defensive lineman Tanzel Smart on Monday.

Smart has bounced between the active roster and practice squad this season.

The team most recently signed him to the active roster Saturday, and he played 18 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

He has played 46 defensive snaps in three games this season, totaling one tackle.

Smart initially signed with the Jets in 2020 and spent the past three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 40 games.