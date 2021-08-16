Jets waive Chris Naggar, leaving 1 kicker on the roster

The Jets are down to just one kicker after they waived undrafted free agent Chris Naggar, the team announced Monday.

Naggar missed one of his two field goal attempts in the Jets’ preseason win over the Giants on Saturday. He hit a 30-yarder in the first quarter but hung a 53-yarder wide left in the third.

That leaves Matt Ammendola as the only kicker left on the team. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State has looked only slightly better than Naggar this summer, but he did convert his only kicking attempt, an extra point, on Saturday.

Unless the Jets are confident enough in Ammendola to roll with him for the rest of the preseason and into the regular season, they’ll likely sign another kicker to compete with him for the next few weeks. Veteran kickers Dan Bailey and Stephen Gostkowski are the best options left in free agency.

