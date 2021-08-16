The Jets have made a move at kicker.

New York announced on Monday that the team has waived Chris Naggar.

The Jets signed Naggar as an undrafted free agent in May out of SMU. He made one of his two attempted field goals in Saturday’s exhibition matchup with the Giants. Naggar sent a 30-yarder through the uprights but missed from 53-yards out.

After waiving Naggar, the Jets now have fellow undrafted free agent Matt Ammendola as their only kicker. He hit an extra point in the third quarter and sent his one kickoff for a touchback on Saturday.

Jets waive Chris Naggar originally appeared on Pro Football Talk