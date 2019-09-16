Jets waive Bennett Jackson to get Luke Falk on active roster

The Jets have known for some time that they were going to promote Luke Falk from the practice squad to serve as their backup quarterback against the Browns on Monday night and they got around to officially making that roster move on Monday afternoon.

Safety Bennett Jackson was placed on waivers with Falk making the jump to the 53-man roster. Jackson was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2014, tore his ACL in 2015 and got released in 2016 without appearing in a regular season game. He spent time on the Ravens practice squad last year and failed to make the Baltimore team out of camp this summer.

Jackson turned 28 on Monday and one would imagine he would have been fine with receiving a card rather than a pink slip.

Falk will back up Trevor Siemian on Monday night and will likely remain in that role until Sam Darnold is cleared to return from dealing with mononucleosis.