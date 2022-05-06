Jets waive 3 upon announcement of undrafted free agent signings

The Jets waived running back Austin Walter, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and safety Zane Lewis after announcing five undrafted free agent signings.

New York officially announced NC State running back Zonovan Knight, Kent State wide receiver Keshunn Abram, IUP and former Penn State wide receiver Irvin Charles, Middle Tennessee linebacker DQ Thomas and safety Tony Adams as undrafted free agent additions.

Walter appeared in four games for the Jets in 2021, rushing 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. He scored his lone touchdown of the season in a win over the Texans and rushed nine times for 38 yards against Houston. Walter also took 14 carries and rushed for 49 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Williams was signed by the Jets just before the beginning of last season and spent 2021 bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound tackle signed a reserve/futures contract with New York in January.

Lewis missed all of 2021 with a torn patellar tendon and sprained ACL suffered in August during joint practices with the Packers. Lewis caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force in 2020, but never appeared in a regular season game with the team.