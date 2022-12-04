Jets vs. Vikings: Week 13 inactives

As expected, running back Michael Carter is inactive for the New York Jets against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter missed practice all week with the low-ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Bears. Zonovan Knight, Ty Johnson and James Robinson will be the trio in the committee this week.

Safety Ashtyn Davis was ruled out Friday after missing all week of practice with a hamstring injury. Cedric Ogbuehi, who was also out with an ankle injury, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

No other surprises with the inactives for the Jets. Quarterback Zach Wilson will remain inactive until he returns as the starting quarterback, if he returns as the starting quarterback.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, wide receiver Jeff Smith and cornerback Bryce Hall round out the inactives.

New York Jets inactives

QB Zach Wilson

TE Jeremy Ruckert

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Jeff Smith

RB Michael Carter

CB Bryce Hall

For the Vikings, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw returned to practice Friday after being in concussion protocol but was ruled out for Week 13 on Friday. Tight end Ben Ellefson was also ruled out with a groin injury on Friday.

Minnesota Vikings inactives

OLB Luiji Vilain

T Vederian Lowe

T Christian Darrisaw

TE Ben Ellefson

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Ross Blacklock

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire