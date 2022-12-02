Jets vs. Vikings: Week 13 staff preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are sitting on a magic number of two going into Sunday’s week 13 matchup with the New York Jets, a feat that nobody would have predicted going into the season.

Yes, there were some pundits who believed that the Vikings would win the NFC North, but nobody had them running away with the division, especially this early in the season.

The Vikings have set themselves up for a playoff run and they have done so with great coaching and a renewed belief in the locker room that this team can be a Super Bowl Champion.

Leading into Sunday’s game, we teamed up with Billy Riccette of Jets Wire to preview and predict the game on Sunday.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) deflects a pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-2

It’s pretty incredible that the Vikings are sitting at 10-2 right now.

Going into the season, if you had said that this would be the outcome after 12 games, I think 99 out of 100 people would have taken it. The way it’s gone down still leaves a lot of questions. The two losses have been blowouts and eight of their nine wins have come by one score. How do you parse all of that out? It’s quite simple. Coaching has been the key.

The addition of Kevin O’Connell has been great for the Vikings and his embracing of Kirk Cousins has spread across the locker room “Kirko Chainz” is the outward view of their success and they ride it high against a Jets team that, while talented, don’t have the horses to keep up with the Vikings on offense.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Jets 20

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delvers a pass as he is pressured by Vikings Harrison Phillips.

Record: 9-2

The Vikings will face a tough test against a very good Jets defense and the matchup between Vikings standout wide receiver Justin Jefferson and New York rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner will be worth the price of admission. As well as Gardner has played, my money is on Jefferson.

Prediction: Vikings 21, Jets 17

Billy Riccette-Jets Wire Managing Editor

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the 2022 Mike White era heads to Minnesota, as the Jets face a stiffer challenge in the Vikings than they did last week against the Bears.

The matchup everyone is excited to see is Jets CB Sauce Gardner against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. Gardner has been incredible in his rookie season, really limiting opposing wide receivers, including some top ones like Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs. Can he do it again against Jefferson?

We may also see more of Zonovan Knight, whom the world was introduced to last week, as he and Ty Johnson combined for 131 rushing yards in the absence of Michael Carter, who had been running well in the absence of Breece Hall.

This will be an interesting battle with the Jets holding on to the final playoff spot and the Vikings on the verge of a division title. It will be close, but the guess is the Vikings pull this one out in a tight battle.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Jets 20

