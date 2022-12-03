Jets vs. Vikings Week 13: How to watch, stream & listen

The Minnesota Vikings get an opportunity to close out their three-game homestand with a win as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The last time that these two teams played, the Vikings went to Met Life Stadium and beat the Jets handily by a score of 37-17. The game snapped a six-game losing streak against the Jets, who lead the all-time series 8-3-0.

The game has a few storylines laced into it, as the Vikings will be facing two of their former players in Mike Remmers and Tyler Conklin.

There is also the question of if Zach Wilson will suit up after he was benched last week for his postgame comments paired with poor performance. Mike White played really well last week for the Jets and looks to be in line to get the start.

As the Vikings continue to make a push for the NFC North division crown, make sure you know how and where to catch the game.

Game information

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, December 4th, 12:00 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

CBS 4-WCCO

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-26 degrees

Precipitation-0%

Wind-12 mph

