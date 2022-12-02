Jets vs Vikings prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 4

Jets vs Vikings Prediction Game Preview

Jets vs Vikings How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jets (7-4), Vikings (9-2)

Why Jets Will Win

Mike White can play.

He’s been hurt, pushed aside, and blown off because he’s Mike White and not a No. 2 overall pick or veteran Super Bowl champion, but he’s accurate, throws the deep ball, and last week he was fantastic in the 31-10 win over the Bears.

As good as Minnesota is, the secondary hasn’t quite fixed the glitch against the better passers, or the mediocre ones. It’s partly because teams bomb away to keep up, but it’s not like the run defense is a rock.

The Vikings are dead last in the NFL in pass defense, and the Jets have the ability to come up with 300 yards as long as White has time. That, combined with a rising defense with the talent to keep Justin Jefferson under wraps – at least as much as that’s possible – might be enough to pull this off, but …

Why Vikings Will Win

He’s still Mike White, and the Vikings will dial up the pressure from the start.

The Jets have parts, but the backfield is banged up, the Vikings usually make up for problems with takeaways, and on the other side, the running game should get going.

It’s too easy to rely on Jefferson and all the weapons in the passing attack, but the ground game should go off against a Jet defensive front that’s fine, but should get hit for at least 120 yards.

The Vikings are 7-0 when rushing for at least 75 yards, and the Jets have allowed that many or more in every game but three. However …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a strange part of the puzzle – the Jets win when the run defense stinks.

New York is 3-0 when allowing 130 yards or more and 6-1 when giving up at least 100 yards. They’re 1-3 when allowing fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

White and company will do just enough to get past 20 – the Jets are 6-0 when scoring that many or more – with the passing attack making enough big plays to offset a big day on the ground by Dalvin Cook and the Viking running game.

Jets vs Vikings Prediction, Line

Jets 27, Vikings 24

Line: Vikings -3, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Jets vs Vikings Must See Rating: 4

