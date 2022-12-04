Jets vs. Vikings final score prediction

Week 13 may be a non-conference matchup for the New York Jets, but it sure isn’t a game that’s not important for the Jets. With a chance to distance themselves from the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which will boost their playoff chances, the Jets head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Jets steal a win in the dome up north?

If Sauce Gardner can continue his incredible rookie season and hold his own against Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Jets will absolutely have a shot.

But one spot where the Jets can absolutely take advantage is getting after quarterback Kirk Cousins. With Christian Darrisaw still out, the Jets have an opportunity to let their stable of pass-rushers get after Cousins with Blake Brandel starting in place of Darrisaw at left tackle.

The Jets can also take a page from the Cowboys’ playbook, when Dallas got to Cousins nine times in their 40-3 trashing two weeks ago. The Jets have the firepower to ruffle Cousins in the pocket and turn him into primetime Kirk Cousins, even though the game is a 1:00 kickoff.

But the key of course is Mike White. After throwing for 315 yards against a Bears defense that was littered with injuries, White faces a much tougher test in Minnesota, though the Vikings did get into a shootout on Thanksgiving with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (28/39, 382 yards, two touchdowns).

Can White come up with another big day and hold off Zach Wilson for another week? Can the Jets keep pace in the AFC East?

Our guess is…yes. The Jets can matchup well with the Vikings, Gardner can limit Jefferson and the Jets will leave Minnesota with an 8-4 record.

Prediction: Jets 24, Vikings 20

