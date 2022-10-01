Jets vs. Steelers live stream, viewing and game info for Week 4

The New York Jets (1-2) really could use a bounceback performance after a very disappointing Week 3 showing against the Bengals. They head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). Here’s your viewing and game information for Sunday.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, October 2 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Forecast: Cloudy, 59 degrees

Referee: Brad Rogers

