Jets vs. Steelers live stream, viewing and game info for Week 4
The New York Jets (1-2) really could use a bounceback performance after a very disappointing Week 3 showing against the Bengals. They head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). Here’s your viewing and game information for Sunday.
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, October 2 (1:00 eastern)
TV info: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)
In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).
Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Forecast: Cloudy, 59 degrees
Referee: Brad Rogers
Opponent Wire site: Steelers Wire