Jets vs. Rams inactives: Jamison Crowder suiting up for New York

Despite being listed as questionable with a calf injury, Jamison Crowder is good to go for the Jets’ Week 15 matchup with the Rams.

Crowder was a limited participant in practice Friday, but his status for Sunday was never truly in doubt. With Crowder active, Sam Darnold will have his top three receivers available with Denzel Mims’ return. Unfortunately for Darnold, the Jets are without their two starting guards, which could mean a field day for Aaron Donald.

Sam Ficken also returns for New York this weekend. Gang Green’s inactives against Los Angeles are James Morgan, Cam Clark. Vyncint Smith, Ross Travis, Lawrence Cager and Elijah Campbell.

As for the Rams, they will be without outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, running backs Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, and wide receiver Trishton Jackson. Outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, linebacker Justin Hollins and offensive lineman Brian Allen are officially active for today’s game after dealing with COVID-19 issues during the week.