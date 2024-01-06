Jets vs. Patriots live stream, time, viewing info for Week 18

After everything that went down this season, the Jets’ season mercifully comes to an end Sunday with their final game of the season on the road against the New England Patriots. The only things at stake in this one are draft position and the Jets looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Patriots. However, a loss by the Jets could prevent the Patriots from landing the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Here’s your quick game information for the Jets in Week 18 as they play their final game of the season.

New York Jets at New England Patriots on Sunday, January 7 (1:00 p.m. ET)

TV info: FOX (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)

Broadcast Map: 506 Sports

In-market live stream: NFL+

Radio: New York – 98.7 WEPN (ESPN Radio)

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Forecast: Rain and snow showers, 33 degrees

Referee: Land Clark

