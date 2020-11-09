Jets vs. Patriots inactives: Darnold and Williams officially out, Jamison Crowder returns

The Jets are officially going to be without Sam Darnold and Quinnen Williams when they take the field against the Patriots on Monday night.

Darnold and Williams are both inactive after suffering injuries against the Chiefs last weekend. Darnold aggravated his previously injured throwing shoulder against Kansas City, while Williams hurt his hamstring. Joe Flacco will fill in for Darnold under center, while Gregg Williams will likely turn to a rotation to replace the Alabama product. New York is also without Blake Cashman (hamstrings), Vyncint Smith (groin), Sam Ficken (groin) and Cameron Clark.

While Darnold and Williams are forced to the sideline, the Jets welcome back Jamison Crowder, who is active against New England. Crowder missed New York’s last two games with a groin injury. His return marks Week 9 as the first week the Jets have had all three of their starting wide receivers healthy and on the field at the same time.





As for the Patriots, they are without a slew of impact players against New York, as Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), Stephon Gilmore (knee), Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) are all inactive. Damien Harris will suit up and lead New England’s backfield after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury throughout the week.



