Jets vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream and listen

The Jets will have their second preseason game Saturday down in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers. Some of the starters should see more playing time. Here’s how you can check out the Jets this week.

Game information

Preseason Week 1: New York Jets (0-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-0)

Time: Saturday, August 12, 4:00 p.m. ET

Place: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Watch

The game will air locally on WCBS. Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht will have the call and Otis Livingston will be the sideline reporter. The game will also be simulcast nationally on the NFL Network.

Stream

You can stream the game on FuboTV (which you can sign up for a free trial here). You can also stream the game on NFL+, which now includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone in their premium package.

Radio

98.7FM WEPN (ESPN Radio) has the call over the airwaves. Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons have the call.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire