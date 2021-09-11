Jets vs. Panthers: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson debuts among Week 1 storylines

A new era of Jets football is less than 48 hours away from kicking off.

New York begins the 2021 season with a trip to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday. Gang Green nearly aced the preseason with a 2-0-1 mark in exhibition play, but the stakes will be a lot higher when the Jets take the field in Week 1. Not much is expected of New York this season given its youth, but it wouldn’t hurt to kick off the new year with a statement win against some familiar faces.

Here are five storylines to follow ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 matchup with the Panthers.

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson make their debuts

Week 1 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Jets, as Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson will make their NFL debuts against the Panthers. Saleh's nerves might be eased by his previous regular season coaching experience as a defensive coordinator, but coaching just one side of the ball does not compare to putting on the headset as a head coach for the first time. Butterflies will be aplenty for Wilson in his first meaningful action as New York's starting quarterback. Win or lose, Sunday will be a day Saleh and Wilson carry with them for a long time. The Jets hope it is the beginning of a successful marriage.

Reunion with Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold

Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold spent the beginning of their NFL careers walking the hallways of One Jets Drive. Now, both reside in Carolina and will oppose their first professional team for the first time on Sunday. Anderson broke out with the Panthers last season after being freed from Adam Gase's offense, while Darnold is looking to experience a similar rise working in Joe Brady's scheme. Expect plenty of pregame pleasantries to be exchanged between Anderson, Darnold and their former teammates before kickoff.

C.J. Mosley's return

Mosley has played in just two regular season games with the Jets since signing a five-year, $85 million deal with the team in free agency in 2019. The four-time All-Pro will suit up for New York for the third time against the Panthers, with his last regular season action coming against the Patriots in Week 7 of the 2019 season. The Jets are more than happy to have Mosley back after he opted out last season due to COVID-19 concerns, as he'll give Saleh a veteran he can rely on to lead his defense throughout 2021.

Wide receiver depth in question

Wilson won't have his full arsenal in his NFL debut, as Jamison Crowder is out due to COVID-19 and Keelan Cole is questionable with a knee injury. Cole did not practice on Friday, placing his status for Sunday firmly in doubt. With Crowder already sidelined and Cole possibly joining him on the inactive list, the depths of New York's wide receiver room will be tested right off the bat. Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith are all in line to see more passes than expected in Week 1 -- especially if Cole can't play.

How will Jeff Ulbrich's cornerback rotation take shape?

The Jets are among the NFL's youngest teams at cornerback entering 2021 and all of New York's youth will play a role in Gang Green's season opener. Ulbrich indicated Thursday that all six of the Jets' cornerbacks could play against the Panthers, making the rotation at the position one to keep an eye on. Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry appear locked in as starters, but there is still plenty of playing time up for grabs. Week 1 will go a long way in deciding who sees the bulk of the snaps at cornerback as the regular season progresses.

